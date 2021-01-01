They always create problems for Mamelodi Sundowns - Mngqithi relieved after Baroka FC win

The 49-year-old tactician was also happy to see how good Masandawana have become with set-pieces this season

head coach Manqoba Mngqithi was pleased to see his side secure a victory over a dangerous FC side on Saturday afternoon.

The Tshwane giants recorded their second successive win in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they defeated Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sundowns came into the clash having failed to defeat Baroka in their last two league matches and Mngqithi explained the kind of threat that Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele posed to his side.

More teams

“Like I said before they are a very dangerous team on transition," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

"Every time they break out it is a nerve-wracking situation because the front-three is very quick and dynamic and we knew those moments would come.

“[Goodman] Mosele is always in control of these situations in the heart. I believe [Ananias] Gebhardt and [Mashweu] Mphahlele also came in as full-backs and really put a lot of strain on us."

Masandawana scored through Lyle Lakay and Themba Zwane in the second-half after being frustrated by some superb goalkeeping by Oscarine Masuluke in the first-half.

“But I still believe in the first half we got some moments where we really could… because when we score a goal," Mngqithi said.

"We know the game will be a little bit more open and it would even give us a chance to get more. I believe we could.

“Masuluke also made some very good saves, he must be given credit for that but it was never going to be an easy game," he continued.

"It is never easy against Baroka, these guys always create problems for us, and it’s even worse when you are getting chances and not scoring them."

Lakay opened the scoring with a well-taken free-kick and Mngqithi believes that they have improved tremendously on set-pieces this season.

Article continues below

“One, we have improved tremendously on set-pieces. These guys are very good on set-pieces and we have always known if we give them a chance they got good delivery and they’re really aggressive in attacking the ball," he added.

“[Phelelani] Shozi is not the tallest, but he really goes. Also, I must say I’m very pleased with our build-ups and also give credit to the coaching department. I think they have worked very hard on the team."

Sundowns' next game is against SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby clash on January 16.