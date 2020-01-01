These are the same Orlando Pirates players Mamelodi Sundowns know - Mosimane

The Kagiso-born mentor isn't having sleepless nights over Bucs' resurgence under Zinnbauer, saying the Brazilians know how to handle them

Pitso Mosimane says are used to compete with well-rested opponents as his team shifts focus to Wednesday's league encounter away to .

He was referring to ' lead at the top of the log. Amakhosi stretched their lead to nine-points with an emphatic 3-0 win over on Sunday.

The 55-year-old mentor said the Brazilians have no reason to complain about facing teams that are only playing after every seven days, adding they are an ambitious club and want to be ranked among the world's best.

"It's always difficult when you are racing against well-rested teams. We can't complain about other teams waiting for us and not playing after seven days," Mosimane told the media.

"We are an ambitious club. If we want to be up in the world rankings, then we can't be well-rested."

Mosimane admitted while the Sea Robbers are doing well under Josef Zinnbauer, they still have the same players which Sundowns know how to play against.

Zinnbauer is unbeaten in his first three matches since taking over from Rhulani Mokwena in December - they have recorded two wins and a draw.

"They are doing well. They have a new coach. The team is scoring goals, which is very good but it's the same players we know."

Mosimane is just hoping his players will come to the party on the day and enhance their chances of winning the match by converting the chances they create.

"I only hope we don't miss a lot because we create the chances to score."