Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC now know their European fixture lists. The four Dutch clubs have their schedules for the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League, and NEC have been handed a standout tie straight away.

Feyenoord and PSV are flying the flag for the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. The fixture lists for the Rotterdam club and the Eindhoven club were already announced on Saturday morning.

AZ face Sunderland straight away

AZ start their Europa League campaign away from home. The Alkmaar side head to Sunderland. Last season's cup winners did not have to come through qualifying and were paired in the draw with, among others, Juventus and Benfica.

One fixture jumps out immediately: the home match against Juventus. AZ finish the league phase away to Benfica. The Alkmaar side's full programme can be viewed below.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 16 September Sunderland Away 9.00pm 15 October Hapoel Be'er Sheeva Home 6.45pm 22 October Ararat Armenia Away 6.45pm 5 November Juventus Home 9.00pm 26 November Sparta Prague Away 9.00pm 10 December Sturm Graz Home 6.45pm 21 January Dinamo Zagreb Home 9.00pm 28 January Benfica Away 9.00pm

NEC face Juventus immediately

NEC open their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen side meet the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica will also visit De Goffert later in the schedule, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.

In between those two eye-catching ties, NEC take on Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the winter break, they travel to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is done.

To reach the Europa League knockout phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight into the last 16, while the teams from ninth to 24th go into an intermediate round.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 17 September Juventus Away 9.00pm 15 October Levski Sofia Home 9.00pm 22 October Dinamo Zagreb Away 6.45pm 5 November Omonia Nicosia Home 6.45pm 26 November Stade Rennes Home 9.00pm 10 December Anarat Away 6.45pm 21 January Benfica Home 6.45pm 28 January Celje Away 9.00pm

Ajax open in Croatia

Ajax begin their European campaign on 15 October with an away game against Hajduk Split. A week later, Atalanta visit the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax head to Denmark to face FC Midtjylland. Later that month, they host FC Thun. December brings the final two matches of the league phase: first an away game against STVV in Belgium, then the home match against Getafe on 17 December.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 15 October Hadjuk Split Away 6.45pm 22 October Atalanta Home 9.00pm 5 November FC Midtjylland Away 6.45pm 26 November FC Thun Home 6.45pm 10 December STVV Away 9.00pm 17 December Getafe Home 9.00pm

FC Twente begin and end at home

FC Twente also get their Conference League campaign under way on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. Then comes a trip to Gibraltar on 23 October to face Lincoln Red Imps.

On 5 November, Twente are back in front of their own fans, this time against Pafos. Away games against SC Freiburg and Aarhus follow. The side finish the league phase on 17 December with a home match against Kairat Almaty.