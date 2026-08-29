Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC now know their European schedules. The four Dutch clubs have discovered when and where they will play their league phase matches in the Europa League and Conference League, with NEC handed a standout tie straight away.

Feyenoord and PSV are representing the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. The schedules for the Rotterdam club and the Eindhoven club were already announced on Saturday morning.

AZ face Sunderland straight away

AZ also start their Europa League campaign away from home. The Alkmaar club travel to Sunderland. Last season's cup winners did not have to come through any qualifying rounds and were paired in the draw with, among others, Juventus and Benfica.

One fixture jumps out immediately: the home match against Juventus. AZ wrap up the league phase with an away game against Benfica. The Alkmaar club's full schedule can be seen below.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 16 September Sunderland Away 9.00pm 15 October Hapoel Be'er Sheeva Home 6.45pm 22 October Ararat Armenia Away 6.45pm 5 November Juventus Home 9.00pm 26 November Sparta Prague Away 9.00pm 10 December Sturm Graz Home 6.45pm 21 January Dinamo Zagreb Home 9.00pm 28 January Benfica Away 9.00pm

NEC face Juventus straight away

NEC open their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen club face the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica also head to De Goffert later in the phase, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.

Between those two standout ties, NEC take on Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the turn of the year, they travel to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is over.

To reach the Europa League knockout phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight through to the last 16, while the teams from ninth to 24th enter a play-off round.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 17 September Juventus Away 9.00pm 15 October Levski Sofia Home 9.00pm 22 October Dinamo Zagreb Away 6.45pm 5 November Omonia Nicosia Home 6.45pm 26 November Stade Rennes Home 9.00pm 10 December Anarat Away 6.45pm 21 January Benfica Home 6.45pm 28 January Celje Away 9.00pm

Ajax open in Croatia

Ajax begin their European campaign on 15 October with an away game against Hajduk Split. A week later, they host Atalanta at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax head to Denmark to face FC Midtjylland. Later that month, FC Thun visit Amsterdam. In December, the final two league phase matches follow: first an away game against STVV in Belgium, then the home match against Getafe on 17 December.

Date Opponent Home/away Kick-off 15 October Hadjuk Split Away 6.45pm 22 October Atalanta Home 9.00pm 5 November FC Midtjylland Away 6.45pm 26 November FC Thun Home 6.45pm 10 December STVV Away 9.00pm 17 December Getafe Home 9.00pm

FC Twente begin and end at home

FC Twente also start their Conference League campaign on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. They then head to Gibraltar for the match against Lincoln Red Imps on 23 October.

Next up is another home game on 5 November, this time against Pafos. Away matches against SC Freiburg and Aarhus follow. Twente finish the league phase on 17 December with a home game against Kairat Almaty.