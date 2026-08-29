Ajax, AZ, FC Twente and NEC now know their European schedules. The four Dutch clubs have discovered when and where they will play their league phase matches in the Europa League and Conference League, with NEC handed a standout tie straight away.
Feyenoord and PSV are representing the Netherlands in the Champions League this season. The schedules for the Rotterdam club and the Eindhoven club were already announced on Saturday morning.
AZ face Sunderland straight away
AZ also start their Europa League campaign away from home. The Alkmaar club travel to Sunderland. Last season's cup winners did not have to come through any qualifying rounds and were paired in the draw with, among others, Juventus and Benfica.
One fixture jumps out immediately: the home match against Juventus. AZ wrap up the league phase with an away game against Benfica. The Alkmaar club's full schedule can be seen below.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
16 September
Sunderland
Away
9.00pm
15 October
Hapoel Be'er Sheeva
Home
6.45pm
22 October
Ararat Armenia
Away
6.45pm
5 November
Juventus
Home
9.00pm
26 November
Sparta Prague
Away
9.00pm
10 December
Sturm Graz
Home
6.45pm
21 January
Dinamo Zagreb
Home
9.00pm
28 January
Benfica
Away
9.00pm
NEC face Juventus straight away
NEC open their Europa League campaign with a trip to Juventus. The Nijmegen club face the Italian giants in Turin on 17 September. Benfica also head to De Goffert later in the phase, with the Portuguese side due there on 21 January.
Between those two standout ties, NEC take on Levski Sofia, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia Nicosia, Stade Rennes and Ararat, among others. After the turn of the year, they travel to NK Celje on 28 January. Then the league phase is over.
To reach the Europa League knockout phase, NEC must finish in the top 24. The top eight go straight through to the last 16, while the teams from ninth to 24th enter a play-off round.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
17 September
Juventus
Away
9.00pm
15 October
Levski Sofia
Home
9.00pm
22 October
Dinamo Zagreb
Away
6.45pm
5 November
Omonia Nicosia
Home
6.45pm
26 November
Stade Rennes
Home
9.00pm
10 December
Anarat
Away
6.45pm
21 January
Benfica
Home
6.45pm
28 January
Celje
Away
9.00pm
Ajax open in Croatia
Ajax begin their European campaign on 15 October with an away game against Hajduk Split. A week later, they host Atalanta at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. At the start of November, Ajax head to Denmark to face FC Midtjylland. Later that month, FC Thun visit Amsterdam. In December, the final two league phase matches follow: first an away game against STVV in Belgium, then the home match against Getafe on 17 December.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
15 October
Hadjuk Split
Away
6.45pm
22 October
Atalanta
Home
9.00pm
5 November
FC Midtjylland
Away
6.45pm
26 November
FC Thun
Home
6.45pm
10 December
STVV
Away
9.00pm
17 December
Getafe
Home
9.00pm
FC Twente begin and end at home
FC Twente also start their Conference League campaign on 15 October. The Tukkers host FC Thun at De Grolsch Veste. They then head to Gibraltar for the match against Lincoln Red Imps on 23 October.
Next up is another home game on 5 November, this time against Pafos. Away matches against SC Freiburg and Aarhus follow. Twente finish the league phase on 17 December with a home game against Kairat Almaty.
Date
Opponent
Home/away
Kick-off
15 October
FC Thun
Home
9.00pm
22 October
Lincoln Red Imps
Away
9.00pm
5 November
Pafos
Home
9.00pm
26 November
SC Freiburg
Away
9.00pm
10 December
Aarhus
Away
9.00pm
17 December
Kairat Almaty
Home
9.00pm