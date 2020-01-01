There’s nothing we can do - Khoza confirms PSL can't prevent selling and buying of statuses

The Buccaneers boss has advised club owners, who are considering putting their teams up for sale

Premier Soccer League ( ) chairman Irvin Khoza says their hands are tied regarding the selling and buying of club statuses.

This comes after confirmed they have agreed to sell their status to National First Division (NFD) club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), pending PSL approval.

purchased the status of Thanda Royal Zulu, who had secured promotion to the PSL from the NFD in 2017, while bought Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2016.

More teams

This was not the first time that AmaZulu had bought a top-flight status having done so in 2006 when they purchased Dynamos FC's status.

Khoza explained that there is nothing wrong with the trading that has become common in 's elite league over the years.

“We are all worried but it is not about individual feelings. It is about what the constitution of the country says," Khoza told IOL.

"It talks about free economic activity. If somebody sells [their company], you can’t stop that person.”

Once the PSL approves the deal, the new Wits owners will move the club to Limpopo Province and rename it, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The chairman advised clubs to sell to people, who will not relocate the club to a different location so that its legacy can be maintained.

“If they come to apply to us, we verify whether there are no takers where the status is residing. In the absence of buyers [in the area where the club is based], then there’s nothing we can do," he added.

"The highest bidder will prevail. But we encourage you should sell to someone where the status is residing so that you can maintain the legacy of the club."

NFD side TS Galaxy recently confirmed that they were looking to purchase Bloemfontein 's PSL status and relocate it to Mpumalanga Province.

Article continues below

However, Celtic fans were relieved when the club's management made it clear that they will not sell the status to Galaxy.

“Unfortunately the economy is not the same and people don’t have that kind of money [to buy a PSL status]," Khoza added.

"That is a problem and that’s why people are forced to sell it to whoever is available.”