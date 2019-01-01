There's nothing sinister between Tade and Mamelodi Sundowns - Agent

The Argentine unexpectedly terminated his contract with the Brazilians on Wednesday

Emiliano Tade’s agent Francesco Ferreri has dismissed rumours his client had a fall-out with coach Pitso Mosimane which led to his unceremonious departure from the Tshwane side.

There had been speculation Tade terminated his contract after being frustrated at being starved of game time by Mosimane whose relationship with him was allegedly strained.

Ferreri poured cold water on talk the 31-year-old Argentine did not leave the club on good terms.

“There's nothing sinister. Tade got along very well with everyone at Sundowns and he's grateful to have played for the club,” Ferreri told Sowetan Live.

Sundowns said the player cited personal reasons for his abrupt departure as he was also hit by injuries which stalled his progress.

With other Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs free to sign Tade as a free agent during the January transfer, Ferreri ruled out the option of his player remaining in .

“It was his [Tade's] personal decision to ask Sundowns to terminate his contract. He needs to sort out personal issues in New Zealand. At this stage, there's no possibility of him joining another club in SA,” said Ferreri.

"Remember that Tade is no longer a youngster, so coming back to SA won't be an easy thing once he's in New Zealand [where he plied his trade for clubs such as Team Wellington and Auckland City, before joining last year].”

Tade spent almost 10 years playing in New Zealand, punctuated by a brief spell with Club Atletico Mitre in his home country.