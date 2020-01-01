There's no way PSL season will be declared null and void - SuperSport United CEO Matthews

The Matsatsantsa official has made it known the Tshwane giants are ready to play until the end of the year

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews says declaring the 2019/20 season null and void is not an option.

The league has been halted as the coronavirus pandemic grips the sporting world. The Belgian First Division A season has since been cancelled.

Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau's team, have been declared champions having opened a 15-point lead at the top of the league standings with one round of matches left in the regular season.

More teams

Matthews, who is a member of the PSL executive committee (Exco), insists the current campaign will not be cancelled.

“We won’t go into the new season without completing this one, no way,” said Matthews on Daily Sun.

“We would rather not have a new season altogether than leaving this one."

are placed in the top of the PSL standings and they have a four-point lead over second-placed with eight games to go before the end of the campaign.

At the bottom, Black are sitting on 16th spot and they still have a good chance of avoiding relegation as they are 11 points behind eighth-placed with both teams left with six games.

Article continues below

Matthews has made it clear they are ready to play matches until December in order to complete the season.

"Whatever happens, the current season will be completed even if it means that we will play until December," he added.

PSL chief executive officer Mato Madlala recently stated they are open to playing games behind closed doors depending on the government's regulations after the current 21-day lockdown.