'There’s no pressure for me' - Kaizer Chiefs legend Tshabalala continues search for new club

The Soweto-born player explained that there are goals he wants to achieve before he considers retirement from professional football

Former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala insists he is not under pressure to find a new club.

The Bafana Bafana legend is set to turn 36 in September and has been a free agent since May last year.

Tshabalala has been searching for a new home since he parted ways with Turkish club BB Erzurumspor after they were relegated from the Super Lig.

“I still have goals that I personally want to fulfil. I want to achieve those goals and have fun while I’m still at it. I’m just hopeful that the opportunities will still come," Tshabalala told IOL.

"Obviously, for now, we are still going through difficult times. Hopefully, after this, when things are back to normal, then I’ll be back on the field."

When asked about his preference for his next destination, the former player was noncommital.

“There’s no pressure for me [about my next move]. I’ll decide after lockdown what will happen,” he added.

Tshabalala, who is blessed with a special left foot, was linked with a move to an unnamed Chinese club just before most football leagues were suspended worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacking midfielder insisted that he is not surprised that it took him so long to finally realise his dream of plying his trade in Europe, when he moved to Erzurumspor from Chiefs in 2018.

“I’m not surprised. It shows that it is important to be patient in life. It was all about patience and trusting the process,” he said.

“It is important to remain humble. I’ve always been like that. I think that has to do with upbringing. I don’t think there’s anything that is going to change me."

Tshabalala achieved legendary status at Chiefs where he won eight major trophies, including two titles, and when he was asked if a return to the Naturena-based giants on the cards, he replied: “I don’t know.”

Nevertheless, the man nicknamed 'Shabba' still appreciates the love he receives from the fans of Amakhosi.

“I am really humbled by the love they are showing in me. It means a lot to me and I wish them the best of luck," he concluded.