There’s no financial injection - Khoza confirms PSL could feel financial squeeze

The Orlando Pirates chairman explained the league will find ways to generate income as the country battles the coronavirus

chairman Dr Irvin Khoza says they are considering various options to balance their books during the current lockdown.

The veteran football administrator explained they are aware their sponsors are affected as most companies are bound to struggle.

The league and clubs are unable to generate income with the league having been suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are also part of the economy. Football is, in fact, one of the major employers in our economy," Khoza told Independent Media.

"The problems that our stakeholders are faced with are the same that we have. If the production comes to a stop, the business is not moving - there is no income.

“Companies are doing all they can to save jobs but that can only be done to a certain point. There are relief measures that are being considered. As football administrators, we will have to come up with ways of containing the situation.”

Khoza, who will be part of April 30's PSL Board of Governors meeting, could not discuss the details of what they will be doing to ensure the league generates income.

“By month-end, we will know how the relief is going in terms of understanding (our situation). Everyone is at a standstill. There’s no financial injection," he added.

"There’s no-one who is operating or producing anything. Income is a problem and we appreciate the support until now, but we will know by month-end at our meeting as to how some relief measures will work.

“If you don’t have the stock in the shop, how do you expect to generate income? These are the challenges and that’s why we are dealing with the situation in a sensitive way because it has big repercussions if it is not handled with sensitivity."

It remains to be seen how long will the PSL continue paying the R2,5 million monthly grants to all 16 teams.

"We can’t impose conditions. Our business model is also sensitive. There are things that you can’t just talk about. You get a salary when you’ve worked; when you don’t work then that’s where the complications start," he said.

"That’s why we have to keep the activities rolling to make sure that there’s relevance in the PSL in terms of making sure that our business model is not affected."