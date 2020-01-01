There will be no salary cuts at Mamelodi Sundowns - Motsepe

The Brazilians are committed to paying monthly salaries to players and backroom staff, according to the club boss

Patrice Motsepe has confirmed there will be no salary cuts at whether there's football or not.

Several clubs including , and have had to manage their financial books by enforcing salary cuts on their players and staff members due to the suspension of football in the country.

This includes big organisations such as the South African Football Association (Safa).

More teams

There hasn't been football in since mid-March and while PSL and NFD clubs continue to receive their monthly grants, some teams haven't been able to cope financially.

However, Motsepe assured his employees, including those working behind the scenes at the club that they will still receive their monthly salaries in full.

"It's important [that we continue paying the salaries]," Motsepe said in a virtual press conference.

"We will continue to pay the salaries whether there is football or no football."

"We will continue to pay everybody who works for us their salaries as if there was no coronavirus – it’s an obligation we have for them. It's an obligation. We have to do that," added Motsepe.

Two months ago, Motsepe, through his Foundation, pledged R1 billion toward fighting the coronavirus in South Africa.

Furthermore, Motsepe made it clear that top of his priority list as a businessman is fighting unemployment, poverty and inequality among other things in the country.

"Listen, for me, football is not my number one focus. I love football. I am passionate about football but my number one focus is unemployment, poverty, inequality, hunger and lack of education," said Motsepe.

Article continues below

Motsepe has brought financial stability at the Tshwane giants since owning the club from 2004 - and at the time, he vowed to assemble a squad good enough to conquer Africa.

And he achieved just that four years ago when Sundowns lifted both the Caf and the Caf Super Cup trophies with Pitso Mosimane at the helm.

Mosimane recently signed a new four-year deal with the Brazilians, and Motsepe again reiterated the importance of adding another 'star' to their badge.