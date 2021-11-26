'There was no transfer fee’ - Mama Joy Chauke insists after dumping Orlando Pirates for PSL rival

One of Orlando Pirates’ most prominent fans, Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke shocked the South African football fraternity when she announced that she will now be supporting Royal AM.

Better known as Mama Joy, Chauke has been a die-hard Pirates fan for over 30 years and she is considered by many as the face of the Bucs' supporters.

However, on Thursday, she announced that she's ended her loyalty to the Black and White army and joined Royal AM supporters.

Mama Joy, who is also a prominent Bafana Bafana supporter, made the announcement on Newsroom Africa and she has since faced criticism for her decision to dump one of the biggest football clubs in the country.

“Everybody is talking about Mama Joy. They will talk and they will be quiet, but oksalayo [the fact is] I am a Royal AM supporter,” Chauke told Sowetan on Friday.

“They can talk, they can do what they want because when I made my decision they were not there, but if it's a change it's a change. There's nothing you can do.

"Today I went to Bara Mall and came across a lot of supporters. Some were saying, 'Hey Majestic', some were saying, 'Hey sell-out'.

“It's friendly. I'm a friendly person and I talk to everybody. It's also football banter.”

Royal AM are owned by successful businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, who bought Bloemfontein Celtic's PSL status at the beginning of the current season.

Chauke insisted that she was not promised money in order to dump Pirates, with some having suggested that she was offered a 'transfer fee' by Royal AM club president Mkhize.

“There was no transfer fee. I have seen on social media they are saying MaMkhize asked her son Andile [Mpisane], 'Andile, what do you want for Black Friday?’ And he said, ‘Buy Mama Joy'," she said, "but MaMkhize didn't buy Mama Joy. She didn't come to me. I went to MaMkhize.”

“Those who know me understand and support my decision. Even some fellow Pirates No 1 fans. That's what I need because that's my decision to take and I have decided.”