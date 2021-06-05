'There was no direction at Kaizer Chiefs' - Muchichwa hits out at Hunt

The Zimbabwean believes the tactician failed to build Amakhosi into a force, as initially hoped

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Robson Muchichwa insists former coach Gavin Hunt failed to build the team and did not deserve to continue being at the helm.

The 56-year-old was fired on May 28 owing to consistent struggles in the PSL that threatened to drag Amakhosi into a relegation battle.

The now 45-year-old believes the tactician failed at Amakhosi since he did not do what was expected of him.

Why is Muchichwa considering Hunt a failure?

"For me, he failed; he failed because I didn't expect him to go out there and win things, of which if he did, that was going to be a bonus," the Zimbabwean said in an interview on Kickoff.

"But we were expecting him to rebuild the team, give direction to the team, of which none of those has materialised because now the team was even number 12. Which shows there was no direction there."

Who is the ideal coach for Chiefs?

"I think for me I don't want to say bring this one or bring that one, but look for somebody who is more organised, who knows what he is doing," Muchichwa continued.

"Somebody who can look at that situation at Chiefs and say 'Okay, what am I going to do to improve the situation?' That's the type of a person who is needed now.

"They might bring whoever, I don't care. As long as he’s got all those qualities I have just mentioned, then that's the right person for Chiefs."

Article continues below

Meanwhile, the club sneaked into the top eight on the final day of the PSL season with a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The only goal of a somewhat cagey game between teams eighth and ninth on the log, was scored by Samir Nurkovic in the 26th minute.

The 13-time champions finished the 2020/21 season with 36 points from the 30 matches played. They managed just eight wins in the whole season, 12 draws, and 10 losses. The Soweto heavyweights scored 34 goals and conceded 37 in the process.