Nick Woltemade's deadline day took a chaotic turn. The 24-year-old forward left Newcastle United on loan and eventually landed at Juventus. Behind the scenes, though, the Germany international's transfer saga sent out even more surprising shockwaves than had previously been known.

One eye-catching twist emerged during negotiations with Borussia Dortmund. In an attempt to land BVB midfielder Felix Nmecha, Newcastle allegedly offered Woltemade as a direct makeweight in the deal. Interest in the attacker was not limited to the Bundesliga either.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Woltemade was also discussed at Barcelona in the final stages of the transfer window. The report adds that the offer failed to spark any enthusiasm among the Catalans' decision-makers. The officials were not fully convinced by the option.

By that stage, the club were already in advanced talks over a deal for 29-year-old Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal. Atletico Madrid are also said to have taken a close look at Woltemade, but ended up opting for a loan move for Jonathan David from Turin in their search for a striker.

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Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez confirms Barcelona interest

Barcelona were also linked with Martinez. The Inter striker spoke publicly for the first time about the rumours of an offer from Spain on the sidelines of the "Gran Gala del Calcio" in Italy. In an interview with Sky Italia, the 29-year-old confirmed the attempts to sign him.

"Receiving offers like that is always a source of pride, because I am constantly working to remain at the highest level in football. The reports were true," explained the Nerazzurri captain. Despite the interest from Catalonia, though, he stayed with his current club, where his contract still runs until 2029.

"I have always said that I want to stay at Inter, together with my team-mates and our fans. As long as they want me, I will stay at this club," Martinez said about his bond with the Milan club: "We all know that in the world of football, when you are no longer needed, you are asked to leave. Playing for Inter is a source of pride for me, and I am happy here. I want to stay and keep developing every day, as well as fight for the major titles with Inter."