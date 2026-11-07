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Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has hit back at former Bayern player Dietmar Hamann over his scepticism about star striker Harry Kane's contract extension.

"Everyone has the right to express their opinion," Eberl told Sky on the sidelines of the league leaders' Bundesliga match against Mainz 05 on Saturday afternoon. "When we have the world footballer in the Bundesliga, in excellent form and in the prime of his career, it is a big statement for the Bundesliga."

Bayern made that "statement for the Bundesliga" on Thursday, when they announced that they had extended Kane's expiring contract until the summer of 2029. Hamann criticised the decision because of the Englishman's age. Eberl was unimpressed: "I know all the Bayern fans were very happy. I think the German fans were too. Unfortunately, that's how it is: in Germany, there's always someone who has to spoil things - and Didi is often one of them."

Eberl knows the newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner will be nearly 36 when his contract ends. He acknowledged the risk: "He's hardly had any injuries since he came here. And of course we hope it stays that way. But if you do get injured, it takes longer to come back. When you sign a contract that takes you to almost 36, there is always a certain risk - whoever you are."

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Later on Thursday, Hamann laid out his concerns on the Sky programme 'Triple - Der Hagedorn Fußballtalk': "I think the extension carries a considerable risk. I don't think there was much interest from England. So it was probably a decision they couldn't make any other way. Whether he will continue to score so many goals over the next three years remains to be seen. (...)."

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The former Bayern player also argued his old club had little choice: "Bayern could hardly do anything other than extend his contract. He wanted to stay and now he's winning the Ballon d'Or. It would have been a statement if he had won that award and they had still let him go."

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Speaking to DAZN, Eberl took a different view: "I think it's a wonderful sign to have a Ballon d'Or winner in Germany and for him to stay. The classic scenario is: I win the Ballon d'Or, let my contract run out in the summer and can do completely different things." Kane's world footballer award will also cost Bayern a tidy sum, but Eberl is unconcerned: "The club is strong enough; we can bear that too. It's a good sign."

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Since the summer of 2023, Kane has led the line for Bayern. He joined from Tottenham Hotspur for a transfer fee of just under €100 million and has exceeded the high expectations. The England captain has scored 156 goals in 162 appearances for Bayern and provided 42 assists.