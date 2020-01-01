There is still more we can expect to see from Orlando Pirates' Mhango - Ng'ambi

The Lidoda Duvha striker feels his countryman can scale the heights to be named the campaign’s best player

Black striker Robert Ng’ambi believes forward Frank Mhango can deliver more than he has so far this season and is tipping his compatriot for the Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Season award.

Mhango has been one of the outstanding PSL players this season and currently tops the scorers’ chart with 14 goals.

SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler, ’s Peter Shalulile and striker Bongi Ntuli are Mhango’s closest challengers for the Golden Boot with 12 goals each.

More teams

But Ng’ambi believes his countryman is yet to dish out his very best and can end the season not only as the league’s highest scorer, but the campaign’s finest player.

“Gaba [Mhango] has really done well for himself and was having an unbelievable season. I think he is having his best season and there is still more we can expect to see from him,” Ng'ambi told Sowetan Live.

Article continues below

“I think it will be good for Malawi if he won the award for best player. It will also motivate the up-and-coming players back home to work hard if they see one of their own achieving good things. It’s not easy to win the player of the year but he deserves it. He has been in good form.”

If Mhango is crowned the Player of the Season, he would be the first Malawian to do so in the PSL era.

Former Pirates and midfielder Ernest Mtawali won it in 1991 while at Bloemfontein and remains the only Malawian to claim the top honour.