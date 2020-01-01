'There is something special about where Kaizer Chiefs are' - Middendorp

The 1-0 win over Abafana Bes'thende was Amakhosi’s third time to record such a scoreline this season

coach Ernst Middendorp says there is “always something special” about their Premier Soccer League ( ) position, which will not be overshadowed by labouring to victory over on Saturday.

Lebogang Manyama struck deep into stoppage time to crack a stubborn Arrows side at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It was the third time this season for Chiefs to register a slim 1-0 win after beating Black and by the same scoreline.

However, Middendorp feels that being made to sweat to victory by Arrows does not take away their special position on the standings.

“If am not mistaken one or two years ago the team won the championship had twelve times 1-0 [victories], this is something everybody is in specific, special competitive mood, that is what you have to know standing there with a number of points where we are sitting at the moment there is always something special,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Far Post.

Saturday’s result was Chiefs’ 14th league triumph of the season.

With 11 league games remaining for them before the league race ends, that makes them on course to surpass 21 victories they notched when they last won the league title in 2015.