There is none worse: Barcelona alone in a black mark in the Champions League

Barcelona have set an unwanted Champions League record. Désiré Doué lashed home from outside the box in the 38th minute to put Paris Saint-Germain ahead, and in doing so condemned the Catalans to history.

That goal meant Barcelona have now conceded in 18 consecutive matches. PSG simply extended a clean-sheet curse that has haunted the Catalans across the continent.

According to a statistic from the MisterChip account on X, Barcelona now own the worst defensive run of any Spanish club in Champions League history.









Statsdufoot backed that up, confirming the Catalans had logged their worst defensive run in the competition.

Villarreal sit just behind Barcelona, having conceded in 14 straight European matches between 2008 and 2021.

Barcelona last kept a Champions League clean sheet on 9 April 2025, thrashing Borussia Dortmund four goals to nil.

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