Share Follow GOAL on Google

Jude Bellingham produced one of his standout displays of the season against PSV Eindhoven, helping Real Madrid turn a deficit into a big Champions League win and earning widespread praise from pundits and fans alike.

Advertisement

His return and instant impact caught the eye, but Jorge Valdano looked further ahead. The Argentine believes Bellingham holds an exceptional place among Europe's midfielders and that his current level doesn't reflect his full potential. He's no older than 23, after all, and still has plenty of time to reach the peak of his career.

Several outlets, including france24, carried the comments the former Real Madrid player and coach made about Bellingham in Movistar's analysis studio. Los Blancos had just fought back against PSV Eindhoven after Ivan Perisic put them a goal down from the penalty spot in the first half.

Valdano was full of praise: "Bellingham is going through a wonderful spell, and there may be no midfielder of this class and level in Europe." What impressed him even more was the player's age. Bellingham is still only 23, yet already brings real performances and influence on the pitch. The Argentine continued: "You have to look twice at his age. He is 23, and it is amazing to think how much room he still has to develop, because he has not yet reached his best level. A player is supposed to reach his peak at 27, and this lad is still 23."

Read also: Funny video from inside the Bernabeu: an Ahli offer to Mourinho to succeed Ammouta!

Advertisement Advertisement

Jose Mourinho was forced into three changes at the start of the second half, and Bellingham was one of the players he sent on. The Englishman played his part in a major turnaround. It didn't take long: he was involved in the move that ended with Federico Valverde's equaliser.

Related Topics

He didn't stop at creating chances either. Bellingham put Real Madrid ahead with a superb strike from outside the box, then stamped his authority on midfield, helping his team-mates keep up the pressure and organise their play. It was exactly what the team needed: a player capable of changing the rhythm of the game.

The numbers back up this fine form. Bellingham has scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists in 18 matches in La Liga and the Champions League, according to Opta. He remains an influential figure at Real Madrid, who expect him to be one of the key players in their project over the coming seasons.

Advertisement

Read also: CAS decision threatens a global achievement: will FIFA deduct 18 points from Morocco?