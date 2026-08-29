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Hussein Hamdy

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There is no official offer: has Manchester City abandoned the Enzo Fernandez deal?

Transfers
E. Fernandez
Manchester City
Chelsea
Premier League
Argentina
England

The thrilling final moments of the mercato

Enzo Fernandez's future is the subject of fierce debate this summer, with the Argentine's Chelsea career hanging in the balance.

Recent reports have edged the midfielder closer to a move to Manchester City, with talks between the player and the Blues' hierarchy gathering pace.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: "Enzo Fernandez has only a verbal agreement with Manchester City regarding the personal terms of the contract".

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

"The deal depends on the decision of the two clubs, as Manchester City has not sent an official offer to Chelsea so far, but contacts between the two parties are expected to begin soon, while the decision on the transfer price will rest with Chelsea," he added.

Romano signed off with a warning for Blues fans: "Enzo may again be absent from featuring with Chelsea during the current round of the Premier League".

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