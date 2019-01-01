'There is no need to run around' - Middendorp rules out January signings for Kaizer Chiefs

The 60-year-old feels there are no good enough players out there to play for Amakhosi and it is for that reason he won't be signing players for now

coach Ernst Middendorp has hinted the club will not be adding new players to the current squad in January.

With Amakhosi enjoying a seven-point lead at the top of the standings, Middendorp strongly believes he doesn't need to make changes to his team by making new signings.

"We have a seven-point lead [at the top of the PSL log]," Middendorp told the media.

"We have a team that has done well in these five-and-a-half months or six months of the season. They have done a fantastic job and why should we now be targeting changes?" asked the German mentor.

The 60-year-old manager admitted some players didn't do well during the first half of the campaign, but he questioned if there are good enough players out there to fit in at Chiefs.

Middendorp added that Chiefs will not run around looking for new players in January.

"Some players didn't perform as we were expecting as we have seen it in the season and the next point is, let’s be honest, where are the players? Here in Maritzburg on the Ayrshire street or on William Nicol streets? Where are the players really?

"Let’s be honest, we've done some planning and everybody has organised themselves and put a team together. There’s no need to run around," concluded Middendorp.

The Glamour Boys have been linked with former academy player Mduduzi Mdantsane, who parted ways with FC on the weekend after turning down an offer to renew his contract with them.

It is unclear at this stage if Mdatsane has already been promised a better package elsewhere.