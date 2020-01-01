There is no mandate for Zinnbauer at Orlando Pirates - Khoza

The Bucs boss has stressed the importance of being consistent and he also commented on Mokwena's absence

chairman Irvin Khoza says the team should give its best in the and Nedbank Cup under Josef Zinnbauer.

The German coach has managed to steady the Bucs ship with the team undefeated in three league matches since he took over last month.

However, the Buccaneers are 17 points behind the PSL log leaders, and they will take on in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash.

"The chairman will be happy if we win something come the end of the season. But we don't want to create huge expectations," Khoza told IOL.

"Supporters are happy with our recent results and that's what we want on a consistent basis. We want to give it our all in the league and in the Cup (Nedbank Cup)

Bucs struggled under Rhulani Mokwena, who was the interim coach and he was replaced by Zinnbauer just before the festive break.

Khoza refused to put pressure on Zinnbauer insisting that his first job is to stabilise the Houghton-based side.

"Pirates is a big club. The mandate at any big club is to win trophies. You must win something at big clubs. But we can't just talk about mandates," he said.

"The guy is just trying to adjust himself. Here we are not talking about a coach who had a pre-season or whatever. He didn't do any pre-season. He has just started.

"We can't talk about mandates when he joined us in the middle of the season. He didn't have proper preparation, why do we now talk about mandates? The guy has to stabilise the team."

The PSL chairman also commented on Mokwena's future with the club and he explained why the assistant coach has been missing from the team's bench on match-days.

"At any team an interim coach is an interim coach. When the head coach departs you have to appoint an interim coach," he explained.

"It could be the same guy getting the job, or another guy getting appointed. We've got confidence in the boy.

"He has got potential. He has asked for a study leave and we granted him that because it is for his growth and the club. He is still part of the technical team."

Pirates are set to host in a titanic PSL match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.