There is a lack of critical thinking - ex-Black Leopards coach Clark slams PSL coaches

The tactician indicated Bafana Bafana tends to struggle because there is little growth at club level

Former Black head coach Alan Clark believes South African football is stagnant because clubs are recycling the same coaches.

Clark recently dumped Leopards ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 season and he is set to take over the reins at FC Llapi, who are campaigning in Kosovo's Superleague.

When speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA), Clark explained that local coaches lack critical thinking when compared to European tacticians.

“What I learnt from my experiences in is that many coaches are afraid, they don’t want to question, there is a lack of critical thinking," Clark said.

"In SA we do things, but no one asks why, how do we do that, why do you do this? We just say 'Oh we do it because we did it in 1980'.

"I think in South Africa we must be careful that football outside in the world is changing so much."

Having served as an assistant coach at SuperSport United, FC and the now-defunct Platinum Stars, Clark also feels local coaches are scared of equipping themselves with new knowledge.

"But inside there is not much change than coaches who change their badge on a shirt every year moving through the same clubs," he continued.

"We should be careful it will stagnate our football. But instead of stagnating, I want to develop, I want to be better.”

Having served as Bafana Bafana's technical analyst in 2011, Clark added South African national teams tend to struggle because there is a problem at club level.

“The biggest stagnate in the performance of our football is our national teams. We can compete nicely with bigger teams, but there is very little growth or change within clubs," he added.

"We are not producing players that can compete at national team level. Nothing develops because the same players are playing the same way they used to, in my opinion, you see that in the [Bafana Bafana] national team and maybe Under-21 level.”

Clark went on to state that South Africa should be among the top footballing nations in Africa as the country is blessed with top-class facilities when compared to a small country like Kosovo.

“It’s sad that South Africa, with all the good facilities, we are not among the top two or top three countries in Africa," he explained.

"It’s unbelievable, the facilities we have even compared to Kosovo. The national stadium they built recently hosts 10 000 people, but they are the most improved country in Europe beneath Norway.

"They have players playing in every major league in Europe.”