‘There is a lot of positivity under Xavi. His style of football suits me very well’

Jan Paul van Hecke has praised the atmosphere under Netherlands coach Xavi, telling Ziggo Sport: "There is a lot of positivity under this coach."

Last summer, Van Hecke moved from Brighton Hove & Albion to Tottenham Hotspur for a transfer fee of €50 million. He is now an undisputed starter at Spurs.

On his start at Spurs, Van Hecke says: "Things are going well now, after a difficult start. Our start was not good enough after a good pre-season. There were reasons for that. We struggled to score and, as a result, won few matches."

Van Hecke continues: "It is difficult as a player to perform at your own level individually in that situation, but at some point we looked at each other and said: we have enough quality, so things must come good." Spurs are now 11th in the Premier League.

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During the last international break, Van Hecke withdrew after the first two (of a maximum of four) matches because of a foot injury, but Xavi had already made a good impression on him.

"Every coach has his own ways of doing things, but he is very clear about how he wants to play. Playing out from the back, pressing, how he handles the details. You can also tell from the team talks how he does that, how much clarity it provides," says De Zeeuw.

He concludes: "Xavi's style of football suits Dutch football and my own game. The details are very good. We are now joint top of the group. If we win on Friday, we will take a big step towards qualifying for the quarter-finals. There is a lot of positivity under Xavi."