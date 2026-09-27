"We have done a lot of tactical work and a lot of what we want comes very naturally to Bamba because it is in his nature," Klopp explained before the match on Sunday evening on the ARD microphone as to why he had named the TSG Hoffenheim midfielder in the starting line-up for his home debut as Germany coach.

"He triggers the press, he is a wonderful footballer, technically strong," Klopp enthused about the impressions Conte had left in training. He also explained what makes the debutant particularly special and sets him apart within the DFB team: "He also has this ball-winning mentality that is not yet so pronounced in this team. And to have someone with you who does exactly that and, on top of that, can also play well between the lines - there are not so many of them. And that is why we are taking a look at Bamba today," said Klopp.

Conte's call-up itself, after returning to parent club Hoffenheim in the summer following loan spells at Karlsruher SC and SV Elversberg and with only 11 Bundesliga appearances under his belt, had come as a major surprise. In Klopp's debut in the Netherlands (1-1) on Thursday, Conte had still been the player from the 24-man first squad whom the DFB coach cut from the matchday squad.

Who did Bambase Conte get the nod ahead of in the DFB team?

Even so, the 23-year-old was handed a start against the Greeks, getting the nod in midfield ahead of Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz among others. "I am very pleased for him, and he was also very pleased. I would be nervous in his position, he does not seem to be," Klopp joked before Conte's first international.

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Last season, the Saarbrücken-born player caught the eye with strong performances for Elversberg in Bundesliga 2, playing his part in SVE's promotion. For Hoffenheim, the new Germany international started three of the first four league matches of the new season, and across all competitions he has so far recorded three assists in six appearances in 2026/27.