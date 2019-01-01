There are no guarantees for Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL - Tinkler

The Team of Choice manager is wary of Masandawana's quality, but remains hopeful of beating the reigning PSL champions

coach Eric Tinkler is expecting a tough match against but has warned there is no team guaranteed of a win in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Although the Team of Choice boss is still looking for his first PSL win this season, he has emphasised their need to register it against the Brazilians, adding they must have a positive mindset and work hard.

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder has welcomed the return of key players such as midfield duo in Thamsanqa Sangweni and Miguel Timm.

“It’s a massive game against Mamelodi Sundowns and what we do know is that the players will be motivated,” Tinkler told the media during a press conference.

“It’s going to be a tough task against Sundowns but there are no guarantees in this league. Any team can beat any team and if we can put up a good performance on the day, we can go there and collect maximum points.

“Nothing stops us from achieving that in my opinion and that’s what we hope to achieve because obviously a win is very, very important for us right now moving. I’ve been very happy with what I’ve seen so far during the week,” reacted the coach.

With the Brazilians yet to suffer a defeat in their PSL title defence campaign but still licking their wounds from their MTN8 loss to SuperSport United, the 49-year-old manager has showered coach Pitso Mosimane’s squad with praise for their quality and success.

“Sundowns have a big squad, they are a big club and extremely successful club both in the league and on the continent. So it’s going to be a tough task but like I said if we’ve got the right mindset and mentality nothing stops us from going there and getting the desired result. They have a lot of talent in their squad and we have to work extremely hard,” expressed the former coach.

Speaking about welcoming his players form injuries, Tinkler also stated he still has a few more days to decide on who will travel and start on Sunday afternoon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“We still have a few more days for me decide on the line-up, everybody is holding up their hands which is good to see,” he continued.

“Few players have come back from niggling injuries which is also a good thing. For example, it’s a good thing to have Miguel Timm back, Thami Sangweni is almost match fit, Gabriel Nyoni is back and Clive Augusto was away on the national team and he’s back now.

"So, everybody is here now and we can start preparing ourselves in a correct manner against Sundowns,” concluded Tinkler.