‘There are a lot of improvements at Kaizer Chiefs’ under coach Zwane - Masango

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Mandla Masango believes that the Soweto giants have improved under coach Arthur Zwane.

Chiefs failed to win any trophy in the just-ended season

It was Zwane's maiden season as a coach in the top-flight

Masango analyses his former club's campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi finished the recent 2022-23 season empty-handed after failing to win any trophy. It was Zwane’s first campaign as head coach of a top-flight league club.

The Amakhosi coach embarked on a rebuilding project that kicked off with a mass clearance of players and was followed by bringing in 10 new faces on board. But it was still a difficult season for Chiefs who finished fifth on the Premier Soccer League table and failed to qualify for any Caf club competition for next season.

Despite a series of blunders made by Zwane, Masango, however, still sees some improvements in his former teammate's side and feels they will soon become a highly-competitive unit.

WHAT MASANGO SAID: “I think there are a lot of improvements compared to other seasons," said Masango as per Phakaaathi. "They are slowly integrating the new guys so in time everything will be fine.

“It’s just a matter of time because some of the guys were playing in the development team. The step up to the senior team comes with a lot of pressure and responsibilities. I was also young and I was groomed into what I am today.

“It’s just a matter of giving them time to gel and eventually they will get it right. I’m positive and we should support the guys because that’s all they need at the moment. Even as a family, when you’re young, you make mistakes and they give you another chance to become better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the end of this past season, rumours went viral that Zwane has lost the support of his bosses at Naturena and could be shown the exit door. It became unfashionable to support the Amakhosi trainer following their uninspiring performances.

But Masango has thrown weight behind Zwane, his former teammate. Also supporting the ex-Bafana Bafana midfielder Thabo Mooki who has pleaded with fans to be patient and give the coach more time to start winning trophies.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are now on the off-season break bracing up to return for next season pushing to end an eight-year trophyless run.