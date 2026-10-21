Theo Janssen believes Feyenoord haven't spent long mourning Ayase Ueda's departure. He said so on Ziggo Sport ahead of the Champions League match between Real Betis and Feyenoord.

For Janssen, that is down to Nacho Ferri's rapid development. The 22-year-old Spaniard struggled at first in Rotterdam after his €9 million move from KVC Westerlo, but has since found his feet.

"I have to say Ferri is doing quite well too," Janssen replies when asked whether Feyenoord are already missing Ueda. The Japanese player completed a last-minute move to Lille OSC last summer, with the club paying €15 million for him.

Janssen continues: "Ferri is a different type of player from Ueda, who spends much more time in the penalty area." "Ferri is physically strong too, runs a lot and works incredibly hard. He makes a lot of runs, so they are completely different types of player."

"Ferri is an excellent fit for the way Feyenoord are playing now. So no, Feyenoord do not miss Ueda," Janssen concludes.

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Six goals in eight Eredivisie appearances have made Ferri the league's joint top scorer at present.

In the Champions League, Ferri is still waiting for his first goal. Away to FC Barcelona (5-1), he thought he had scored, but his goal was disallowed after VAR intervened. He will have another chance in Spain on Wednesday evening against Real Betis.