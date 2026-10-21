Theo Janssen picked Oussama Targhalline as the Rotterdam side's standout performer in Real Betis v Feyenoord (1-0). Speaking on Ziggo Sport, he was more critical of Luciano Valente and Gjivai Zechiël.

"I actually thought Targhalline was one of the best players," Janssen began. "Especially when they didn't have the ball."

Janssen added: "He was the one who stayed tight to his man throughout, got in front of him and intercepted passes, which allowed Feyenoord to counter-attack. There were some sloppy moments in the transition that followed, but I thought he played really well."

"I didn't think Valente was very good, though he wasn't bad either," Janssen continued. "He worked very hard and did his best. He tried to be dominant and important for the team, but perhaps that led him to force things a little too much."

Despite being one of Feyenoord's standout performers in recent weeks, Zechiël did not have his best game either. Just before half-time, he could have put the Rotterdam side ahead, but his close-range effort flew over the goal.

"I think Zechiël had a decent game, not a bad one," Janssen said. "He does have some difficulty in defensive situations and occasionally lets his man get away."

With little time to reflect on their Champions League defeat, Feyenoord face another crucial match. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side travel to PSV on Sunday for a major Eredivisie showdown.