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Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

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“Then we will see what else happens in the future”: controversial Kaua Santos will guard Eintracht’s goal in the DFB Cup

DFB-Pokal
SC St. Toenis vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt
Kaua Santos

The controversial Kaua Santos will be in goal for Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday (6pm) in the first round of the DFB Cup at fifth-tier side FC St. Tönis, but the goalkeeper debate remains with the Bundesliga club.

Returning coach Adi Hütter confirmed the Brazilian will play, but left open the question of signing a new keeper. "Then we will see what else happens in future," the Austrian said on Wednesday.

Frankfurt's heavy defeat in their final friendly last Sunday at Premier League club Brentford FC (0-7) reignited the familiar debate around Santos. Media reports claim Hütter has lost faith in the 23-year-old. Noah Atubolu (SC Freiburg) and former Frankfurt player Lukas Hradecky (AS Monaco) are considered transfer candidates. Hütter did not want to comment on the signing of possible reinforcements, including in other positions.

In the cup, though, Hütter can at least count on Robin Koch. The captain and defensive leader suffered a slight concussion in the Brentford game. "I assume he will play," said the coach, who revealed he had gone over the match in London with his players: "Something like that is absolutely not on in that form. We carried out a clear analysis. It has been a warning shot."

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