"Schalke fans - 95 per cent, chapeau, for what they have done - the rest ... They should be proud that they developed such a great guy in their youth academy, who then made the leap into world football, became the best goalkeeper in the world and a world champion. Then such expletives are not on. You can whistle because you are against Bayern, but there is no need for these expressions," Eberl said after the match.

Neuer came through at Schalke 04 before joining Bayern Munich in 2011 for 30 million euros, and he clearly felt the hostility of the Schalke supporters on his return. The Nordkurve gave him a hostile reception even during the warm-up, and later too, the 2014 World Cup winner was booed on nearly every touch and targeted with chants. Among other things, they chanted: "We are Schalke and you are not."

Before the game, former professional Olaf Thon, who also played for S04 and FCB, had called for "respect and acceptance" rather than whistles for Neuer, but the appeal fell flat. Thon's former team-mate Lothar Matthäus also said on Sky: "Actually, they should welcome Manuel Neuer with applause, especially in his last Bundesliga year." But the past "counts for little", Matthäus said.

Still, the expressions of discontent did not shake Neuer's special relationship with his youth club. He viewed it "as a compliment. That is love." He added: "It was nice to be back here. I spent 20 years here and learned everything. My family live here. I really enjoyed it very much."

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At the same time, it may also have been Neuer's last appearance at Schalke as a professional. The 40-year-old is possibly playing his final season and is under contract with Bayern Munich only until the end of the campaign."I have spoken about my future more often in recent weeks and do not expect to play at the Veltins-Arena again," Neuer said.