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Eintracht Frankfurt disappointed again against SC Paderborn this season, but Niko Ilicevic gave them something to celebrate. On his second appearance, he showed glimpses of being ready for the Bundesliga. He is tipped for a great career.

"If you can play with the first team and hold your own in the Bundesliga at 16, you must be a once-in-a-century talent," Sky pundit Didi Hamann said on Saturday. SGE coach Adi Hütter had brought the teenager on in stoppage time for his debut in last week's 3-1 win over HSV. Just one day after his 16th birthday, Ilicevic became the youngest player in Germany's top flight. He drew level with Youssoufa Moukoko, who had made his Borussia Dortmund debut in 2020 at exactly the same age.

In the Hesse side's 2-2 draw in Paderborn, he came on in very different circumstances from those against Hamburger SV. The nephew of former Bundesliga professional Ivo Ilicevic replaced Ritsu Doan in the 64th minute with the score at 1-1, ideally to put his team back in front. That plan did not last long.

After an unsuccessful dribble by Ilicevic, Lilian Brassier conceded a penalty (73). Elias Baum received a second yellow card shortly afterwards (75), leaving Eintracht to salvage a point. In the third minute of stoppage time, Jonathan Burkardt, who had scored the opener, backheeled in the 2-2 equaliser. Curiously, goalkeeper Noah Atubolu provided the assist.

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Which Bundesliga record can Niko Ilicevic still break?

Ilicevic is still waiting for his first goal contribution, but he can claim a Bundesliga record outright. If he scores against TSG Hoffenheim (21 November) after the international break, he would become the youngest goalscorer in history at 16 years and 21 days old. A week later, against VfB Stuttgart, he could draw level with Moukoko.

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Despite his "mistake" before the penalty, Ilicevic impressed with a disciplined performance. With his side a man down, the winger had to focus on defending. He covered plenty of ground, won both of his two tackles and recorded a solid pass completion rate of 70 per cent.

Further appearances over the course of the season look inevitable. "I assume he'll be in the squad again this weekend. He deserves it, too, because he trains superbly. We're proud to have him with us," coach Adi Hütter said of the prodigy before the match.

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Eintracht Frankfurt's plan for Niko Ilicevic

"We don't know where his journey will take him. He seems to be a very sensible lad, has a good support network, a very good coach and a very good club where he can develop. Hopefully he stays there for another one, two or three years. That would help him," Hamann said, before predicting: "Then the sky's the limit."

Eintracht, though, want to develop Ilicevic carefully. "It's completely understandable that there's a lot of hype around him at the moment. But it's also our job to look after him," Hütter said, revealing that the youngster could also gain match practice in the youth set-up if he is not getting playing time: "If that process goes on for, say, a month and he hasn't played a single match, then I certainly think it makes sense to let him play once for the under-21s to get match practice."