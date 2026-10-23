Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Adi Hütter Can UzunIMAGO / osnapix
Jonas Rütten
Translated by

“Then he’ll stand in his own way!” Adi Hütter publicly takes Eintracht star Can Uzun to task

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
A. Huetter
C. Uzun
R. Koch

Last Friday against 1. FC Köln, Adi Hütter gave Can Uzun a non-verbal warning. Now he has followed it up with some sharp public criticism.

Hütter kept Uzun on the bench for all 90 minutes of Eintracht Frankfurt's 1-0 win over 1. FC Köln. Before that, the gifted attacking player had always started. That non-verbal signal on Friday was followed a week later by pointed criticism from Hütter, though he stressed that he only wanted to help Uzun.

"I've spoken to him about it several times. I'm only here to support him, but also to open his eyes to the fact that there are two directions in football and that it's a team sport. The sooner Can understands that football is a team sport in which he can contribute his abilities, the sooner he will have a very big career. If not, he may stand in his own way," Hütter said at the press conference before Eintracht's difficult away game against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening.

Hütter also appears concerned about Uzun's attitude in training during the week. Uzun is "a very good footballer; we don't need to discuss that. But I expect consistency, and for him to show the abilities he has during the week as well as in matches," the Austrian said, admonishing perhaps his most talented individual player.

Still, Hütter did not want to make too much of the Turkish international's place on the bench against Köln. "He didn't play once. And straight away it becomes an issue. That's what I can't understand at all. It's not fair on everyone else, either."

To Uzun and the other substitutes from the Köln game, Hütter then sent a clear message: "Everyone can play their way back into the starting line-up. At the end of the day, it always comes down to performances. I also want the competition for places to intensify."

Robin KochGetty Images

What did Adi Hütter say about Robin Koch?

Captain Robin Koch has already found that Hütter won't go easy on supposed leaders during a crisis. During the 6-0 debacle against RB Leipzig, Hütter said he "relieved" Koch by substituting him at half-time: "I simply expect something different from a leader and captain. When you concede 16 goals and you're a leader in defence, at some point I have to send a message. I didn't like that at all. I expect more from Robin."

A week later, Koch got another chance to prove himself against Köln and played well. Eintracht kept a clean sheet for the first time this season. Hütter was quick to acknowledge it. "Huge compliments to Robin Koch for producing a performance like that after this week," he told Sky: "He dominated in the air and won every header. And for the way he led the team, he gets special praise from me today."

Against Borussia Dortmund, Hütter will now hope Can Uzun responds in similar fashion on the pitch.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google