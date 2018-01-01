Thembinkosi Lorch wins big at Orlando Pirates monthly awards

Lorch beat competition from both Makola and Shonga to win two awards for the month of November

Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has walked away with two big awards for the month of November.

Lorch won the club's Player of the Month as well as the Goal of the Month awards as voted for by Pirates' supporters.

His goal against Kaizer Chiefs beat off competition from the ones scored by both Justin Shonga and Mpho Makola.

Lorch also beat Shonga to the Player of the Month award despite scoring three goals each during the month of November.

Speaking to the club's website, Lorch thanked the Bucs faithful for voting for him before promising to work even harder for the badge.

"I would like to thank the supporters who voted for me, I really appreciate it. These achievements push me to work harder and to continue performing for the club," said Lorch.

Lorch has been in scitillating form for the Buccaneers this season, and according to the Pirates' website, he completed no less than 174 passes during the month of November.

He also boasts a passing accuracy of 82.7 percent while taking 12 shots at goal and scoring three goals.

Lorch walked away with the brand new phone, a customized phone cover as well as a R2000 fuel voucher for his efforts.

He will hope to inspire the Sea Robbers to victory when they visit African Stars in the second-leg of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

A score draw will be enough for the Soweto giants to advance to the group stages, while a goalless draw or a defeat will see them exit the competition and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.