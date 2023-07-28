Thembinkosi Lorch: Orlando Pirates star's sentencing in GBV case postponed

Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch will have to wait until September to discover his fate on his gender-based violence case.

Lorch was accused of GBV

He was found guilty in June

Sentencing was due on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend by the Randburg Magistrate's court in June. He was then due to be sentenced on Friday, July 28.

But multiple news sites are reporting that the player's sentencing proceedings have been postponed to September 4, after his lawyer requested more time for pre-sentencing arguments.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Unfortunately the court could not proceed because Mr Lorch and his defence were not ready with the pre-sentencing report because the accused was out of the country and they could not complete the process,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said, as reported by FarPost.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Pirates are keen to see justice prevail, they will be hoping the court proceedings will not interfere with their pre-season preparations.

The Soweto giants need to be focused on the upcoming season as they prepare to break Sundowns' dominance of domestic football and go deep into the Caf Champions League competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR LORCH? The midfielder will now be anxiously awaiting to learn his fate but he continues to train with the Buccaneers who are preparing for the new season.