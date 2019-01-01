Thembinkosi Lorch: Orlando Pirates star deserves to play in Europe - Vincent Pule

Pule has explained why he believes Lorch would be a massive loss to the club if he seals a move to Europe

winger Vincent Pule believes his club teammate Thembinkosi Lorch deserves to play in Europe.

The international has been linked with French outfit after impressing at the 2019 (Afcon) finals in .

Pirates sold Zimbabwean defender-come-midfielder Marshall Munetsi to Toulouse's Ligue 1 rivals Stade de two months ago.

Pule, though, feels the club cannot afford to lose another player after Brilliant Khuwayo was forced to retire from professional football due to a recurring ankle injury.

“For me, I think if we lose him – like we lost Khuzwayo to retirement – we would have lost not just a player, but a brother," Pule told the media.

"But, for him personally, it will be something great for him to go overseas."

Pule, who was one of Bucs' key players as the Soweto giants challenged for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title last season, stressed the importance of working as a team.

“As a team, we have to start playing for the team and playing like a team. Individually these things happen that you’re going to outclass some others,” Pule added.

Lorch was named PSL Football of the Year and Players' Player of the Season after playing an important role in helping Pirates finish second in the league in the 2018/19 campaign.

Subsequently, Pule believes Lorch needs assistance from his teammates this season if he stays with the Houghton-based giants.

“I think he’s done fantastically well; he was unbelievable last season – pressing, scoring goals and assisting – he was just unbelievable," the former player explained.

“Even we were doing that, but we were not doing enough. I think this season we have to do better to help him and to carry the team," he concluded.

Lorch missed Pirates' opening 2019/20 PSL clash against Bloemfontein due to an injury over the weekend, but Pule helped the team secure a 3-1 victory at the Orlando Stadium.

Bucs' next match is against Zambian side Green Eagles in the 2019/20 Caf qualifying first-leg match at the Independence Stadium in Choma on Saturday.