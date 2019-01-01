Thembinkosi Lorch: Orlando Pirates explain reported Toulouse target's absence

The reigning PSL Footballer of the Season set to miss out on Bucs' third consecutive match

have finally explained international Thembinkosi Lorch's absence.

The 25-year-old winger is yet to feature for the Soweto giants this season despite his impressive display in the pre-season CBL Cup clash against arch-rivals .

Lorch scored a wonderful goal as Pirates beat Amakhosi 2-0 late last month, but he missed the Premier Soccer League ( ) match against Bloemfontein and the Caf match against Zambian side Green Eagles.

The Buccaneers released the following statement indicating Lorch is nursing an injury ahead of their PSL game against SuperSport United on Wednesday.

"Footballer of the Season Thembinkosi Lorch looks set to miss out on the Buccaneers’ third consecutive game due to an injury," the statement read.

Lorch, who scored South Africa's winner against at the last month, has been linked with a move to side FC.

It remains to be seen whether the Houghton-based side would agree to sell their most prized asset as they look to mount a serious challenge for the PSL title.

Meanwhile, Pirates have also revealed injury-prone defender Mthokozisi Dube will miss their clash against SuperSport.

The 26-year-old right-back is yet to feature for Bucs this season due to a shoulder injury.

"Another player set to miss out on the match is right back Mthokozisi Dube, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury," another club statement read.

Dube made only 10 appearances in the league last season as he struggled with injuries.

The encounter between SuperSport and Pirates is scheduled to take place at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.