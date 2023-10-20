Orlando Pirates have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup after defeating Cape Town Spurs.

Pirates beat Spurs in Carling Cup

Thembinkosi Lorch named MOTM

The Urban Warriors' struggles continue

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates progressed to the quarter-final of the Carling Knockout Cup on Friday night after beating Cape Town Spurs 2-0 at the Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers have been goal-shy of late and they made up for it with goals from Kermit Erasmus and Thapelo Xoki.

The Bucs skipper opened the scoring in the 61st minute after goalkeeper Zama Dlamini and Evidence Makgopa went for a loose ball and both arrived at the same time.

However, the Pirates striker was chopped down by the Urban Warriors goalie and the man in the middle did not hesitate to point to the spot.

TALE OF THE GOALKEEPERS: Sipho Chaine was substituted in the first half after he collided with two Spurs players. In the second challenge, Chaine landed awkwardly on his ankle and that injury forced Jose Riveiro to introduce Melusi Buthelezi.

On the opposite bench, Dlamini also suffered an injury that saw him withdrawn from the game. He was replaced by Sam Ramsbottom.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates returned to winning ways after going a few games without scoring goals. Their main source for goals, Zakhele Lepasa, is out nursing an injury but the Buccaneers did not seem to have any trouble as Jose Riveiro's players had their scoring boots on Friday night.

WHAT'S NEXT: Spurs' struggles continue as they have transferred their poor PSL form to a cup competition. Spurs have gone eight games without a win in the league and now have been eliminated from the competition.

However, this gives the Urban Warriors time to focus on their league campaign as they look to get off the mark in terms of points and move away from the automatic relegation spot.