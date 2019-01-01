Thembinkosi Lorch: Inability to convert chances cost Orlando Pirates PSL title

The 25-year-old attacker stated that Bucs have nothing to show following a campaign which saw them lose in the Telkom Knockout Cup final

forward Thembinkosi Lorch believes the inability to convert their chances cost the Soweto giants the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Buccaneers finished the 2018/19 season as runners-up in the PSL with defending their league trophy.

Lorch, who grabbed a brace during Bucs' 3-0 win over on Saturday, also feels that their slow start contributed to their failure to win the coveted trophy.



“I think we had a good season, but I think we started very slow, but when the games started coming we showed character," Lorch told SuperSport TV.



"We played our game. We adapted to the way the coach wanted us to play," he explained after the Buccaneers thrashed Rise and Shine at the Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers led the PSL log for the better part of the second round, but Sundowns beat them to the title.

They also reached the Telkom Knockout Cup final where they lost to a stubborn FC side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last December.



"I think we had a good season. It’s unfortunate we have nothing to show [for it] on the table because people will judge you for what you bring on the table," he added.



“But overall I am with my team, we played well as a team overall the whole season. I think we just need to convert our chances. I think that’s the problem we had this season," he said.



"But we played well there’s nothing we can change, we just need to change the mentality to score,” he concluded.



Lorch, who netted 15 goals in all competitions this season, has been tipped as the favourite to win this season's PSL Player of the Season award.