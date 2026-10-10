Thembinkosi Lorch in the wilderness at Al-Ittihad SC as coach Faouzi Benzarti omits him from squad

Thembinkosi Lorch appears to be facing an exit from Libyan giants Al-Ittihad SC after head coach Faouzi Benzarti reportedly decided to move forward without the South African international. The veteran Tunisian tactician has been assessing his squad during a rigorous pre-season period and has reached the conclusion that Lorch is no longer central to his vision for the 2026/27 Libyan Premier League season.

According to reports from Erem News, Benzarti has identified several players who are free to leave the club, with the former Orlando Pirates talisman among those facing the chop. The decision comes at a time when Al-Ittihad are looking to refresh their offensive options to compete for silverware in the upcoming campaign.

The situation for Lorch has been further exacerbated by the club's recent recruitment drive. The high-profile arrival of former Morocco international winger Sofiane Boufal has reportedly played a significant role in Benzarti’s decision-making process. Since both players operate in similar roles in the final third, the coaching staff opted to prioritise the Moroccan star over the South African, leaving Lorch without a clear pathway to the starting eleven.

In addition to tactical preferences, the Libyan Premier League's strict registration rules regarding non-domestic players have forced Benzarti’s hand. The league only permits seven foreign players to be registered per team for the new season. With the squad reaching its limit, Lorch is the high-profile foreigner the coach has decided to omit from his final squad list, effectively leaving the attacker in the wilderness as the season opener approaches.

Benzarti’s decision marks a sharp turn in fortunes for the player, who moved to Libya from Wydad Athletic Club earlier this year with high expectations.

Despite his struggles in Libya, Lorch is not short of potential suitors as clubs across North Africa begin to monitor his availability. His former side, Wydad Athletic Club, are reportedly keen on bringing him back to Casablanca to bolster their own attacking ranks.

However, Wydad face stiff competition from their Moroccan rivals MAS Fes, who have long been admirers of the 33-year-old.

According to AfricaFoot, MAS Fes were already in contact with the player’s representatives several months ago and are now pushing to secure a deal.

This interest from MAS Fes presents a dilemma for the South African, given his previous stance on playing for rival teams in the region. It is reported that Lorch vowed not to play for another Moroccan club when he left Wydad in February this year.

It was also widely speculated that the 33-year-old could favour a return to the PSL where Kaizer Chiefs were reported to be interested in his services.

With the January window still some months away, Lorch faces a difficult period of inactivity unless a resolution can be found regarding his contract at Al-Ittihad.



