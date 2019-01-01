Thembi Kgatlana's strike seals Beijing Phoenix's victory over Guangdong Meizhou

The Banyana Banyana star scored a wonderful goal to help her side see off their visitors on Sunday

Beijing Phoenix defeated Guangdong Meizhou 4-2 in Sunday's Chinese Women's contest, thanks to a wonderful strike from Thembi Kgatlana.

Kgatlana scored a goal each in her two opening league games but she could not find the net in Beijing's 3-1 win at Henan Huishang last Wednesday.

On Sunday, Ma Xiaoxu netted a brace and Gu Yasha's goal gave Beijing a narrow 3-2 lead after Zhong Xiudong and Li Ying kept the 10-player visitors in the mix.

However, the international drove in from the halfway line before scoring a beauty to guarantee her side's victory at home.​

Article continues below

#CWSL | Beijing BG Phoenix 4-2 Guangdong Meizhou Huijun



Beijing kept the second place after a great win at home. Ma Xiaoxu scored two as Thembi Kgatlana and Gu Yasha completing the day for Beijing. Zhong Xiudong and Li Ying scored for the visitors. pic.twitter.com/TVjr6O22wy — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) July 28, 2019

Besides Kgatlana, her Banyana Banyana teammate Linda Motlhalo was also on parade for the duration of the game for Beijing.

The reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year has now taken her league goal tally to three in four outings in her maiden season in .

The win keeps Beijing Phoenix in the second position on the Chinese top-flight log with nine points - three behind leaders Jiangsu Suning after four games.