Thembi Kgatlana's strike seals Beijing Phoenix's victory over Guangdong Meizhou
Beijing Phoenix defeated Guangdong Meizhou 4-2 in Sunday's Chinese Women's Super League contest, thanks to a wonderful strike from Thembi Kgatlana.
Kgatlana scored a goal each in her two opening league games but she could not find the net in Beijing's 3-1 win at Henan Huishang last Wednesday.
On Sunday, Ma Xiaoxu netted a brace and Gu Yasha's goal gave Beijing a narrow 3-2 lead after Zhong Xiudong and Li Ying kept the 10-player visitors in the mix.
However, the South Africa international drove in from the halfway line before scoring a beauty to guarantee her side's victory at home.
#CWSL | Beijing BG Phoenix 4-2 Guangdong Meizhou Huijun— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) July 28, 2019
Beijing kept the second place after a great win at home. Ma Xiaoxu scored two as Thembi Kgatlana and Gu Yasha completing the day for Beijing. Zhong Xiudong and Li Ying scored for the visitors. pic.twitter.com/TVjr6O22wy
Goal of the season? Thembi Kgatlana (@Kgatlanathe1st) scores this worldie for Beijing.@sam4wigan @JWsports1 @Banyana_Banyana @Loz8D pic.twitter.com/xW5qzcBUzC— RWMG Sports (@RWMGSports) July 28, 2019
Besides Kgatlana, her Banyana Banyana teammate Linda Motlhalo was also on parade for the duration of the game for Beijing.
The reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year has now taken her league goal tally to three in four outings in her maiden season in China.
The win keeps Beijing Phoenix in the second position on the Chinese top-flight log with nine points - three behind leaders Jiangsu Suning after four games.