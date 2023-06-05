Thembi Kgatlana returns as Ellis names preliminary Banyana Banyana squad for 2023 Women's World Cup finals

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis named her provisional squad of 36 players to start preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup finals.

Banyana will play in the 2023 World Cup in Australia & New Zealand

It is Banyana's second World Cup

Ellis named her preliminary squad

WHAT HAPPENED: The South African National Women's team secured their place in the 2023 global competition by virtue of reaching the last four of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Ellis has now selected her best players ahead of the residential training camp in Johannesburg on June 12, 2023, before submitting the final list later in the month.

WHO IS IN THE SQUAD? Thembi Kgatlana, who has healed from a long-term injury, is back on the team and will have to prove she deserves to be on the final list.

WHY IS VAN WYK MISSING? Alberton-born defender Janine van Wyk, who is Banyana's most-capped player, has explained why she is not in the squad.

"I have sustained an injury that I personally feel would impact my chances of performing at the highest level that is required to make the World Cup squad," van Wyk said as quoted by the Safa website.

"I have to turn down the call-up with a heavy heart, but also knowing that I am doing what is best for the team.

WHAT IS MORE: Ellis explained the challenges she faced when making her selection and went on to exude confidence the group she has will deliver.

"It is most probably one of the most difficult selections I have ever had to make," the Banyana coach stated.

"As a coach, you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult. And it has been very difficult [selecting the preliminary squad].

"Congratulations to the players that have made the preliminary squad. We are always saying players must raise their hands, and many of them have raised their hands. But this is the group of players that we think we can select from, and they have raised their hands. We are going to do a final selection as well as announce the final 23 plus three.

"That is even going to be more difficult, but this is the group of players that we think will do the job for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is just the second time Banyana Banyana have qualified for the prestigious global competition.

Their debut was in 2019 in France but were eliminated in the group stage after losing all three matches.

In the forthcoming edition, South Africa are in Group G alongside Sweden, Italy, and Argentina.

Morocco - who are making their debut alongside Zambia, and Nigeria are the four nations that will represent the continent.

WHAT NEXT: Ellis must now ensure she produces the best 23 players to represent the nation and continent at large from July 20 to August 20.