Kgatlana, Motlhalo and Smeda to miss South Africa's game against United States

The reigning African queen and two important players have been ruled out of next month's preparation game for the World Cup

women's coach Desiree Ellis has confirmed the absence of Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo and Leandra Smeda for their international friendly against the United States.

As part of their preparation for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup, Banyana Banyana are billed to take on the world champions at the Levi Stadium in Califonia on May 12.

Due to club commitments, 2019 African Women's Player of the Year Kgatlana, her Beijing Phoenix teammate Linda Motlhalo and Vittsjo GIK defender Leandra Smeda were dropped from the 26-women squad.

In filling their absence, coach Ellis has called up TUKS Ladies' goalkeeper Mapaseka Mpuru and United States-based duo of Charmelle Wiltshire and Nomvula Kgoale.

“We have brought in an extra goalkeeper [Mpuru] to give more competition to the other goal minders," Ellis explained.

"Mpuru has played for the U20 national team and has been to several Banyana Banyana camps.

"She was also key in her team winning the Sello Mokoena Memorial tournament in Johannesburg recently.

“Kgoale has played for Banyana Banyana before at 2011 All Africa Games and has also been to many training camps of the senior team.

"She is another utility player that was at the U17 World Cup in 2010 in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Charmelle has also played for the U20s and both players have gained some experience playing in the USA.”

South Africa have been drawn in Group B alongside , and for their debut Women's World Cup in .



FULL SQUAD:



Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini [ Ladies], Kaylin Swart, Jessica Williams [Spurs WFC], Mapaseka Mpuru [TUKS FC]

Defenders: Lebogang Ramamalepe [Ma-Indies], Nothando Vilakazi [Gintra Universitas], Janine Van Wyk, Noko Matlou [Ma-Indies FC], Bambanani Mbane [Bloenfontein Ladies], Tiisetso Makhubela [[Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies], Karabo Dhlamini [Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies], Bongeka Gamede [UWC], Yonela Keto [Thunderbird FC], Chamelle Wiltshire [Lamar University, USA]

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane [JVW FC], Nompumelelo Nyandeni [JVW FC], Busisiwe Ndimeni [TUT-PTA], Refiloe Jane [Unattached], Kholosa Biyana [University of KwaZulu Natal], Ongeziwe Dlangisa [Sunflower ladies], Rachel Sebati [TUT-PTA], Sibulele Holweni [Sophakama/HPC], Nomvula Kgoale [Louisiana Tech University, USA]

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe [Gintra Universitas], Amanda Mthandi [University of Johannesburg], Rhoda Mulaudzi [Canberra United], Ode Fulutudilu [Malaga FC]