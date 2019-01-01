Thembi Kgatlana: Banyana star scores as Guangdong hold Beijing Phoenix

The South African was on target for her side as they were held at home by their visitors in the Chinese top-flight game

Thembi Kgatlana scored her fourth goal of the season as Guangdong held Beijing Phoenix to a 1-1 draw in a Chinese Women's encounter on Saturday.

The reigning African Women's Player of the Year was a key miss for Banyana Banyana as they crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier at the hands of 152nd ranked Botswana on Tuesday.

The former Houston Dash forward had missed three successive games for Beijing due to injury but she returned to inspire them to a 2-1 win over Henan Huishang on September 1.

After a goalless first half, the 23-year-old made a solo run to fire the hosts in front in the 83rd minute but the visitors struck three minutes later through Tan Ruyin to force a stalemate.

#CWSL | Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 1-1 Beijing BG Phoenix FC



Long ball from @guyasha1128 who finds @Kgatlanathe1st in attack. She is quicker than the goalkeeper and a defender and scores. pic.twitter.com/ofaoKOe4io — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 7, 2019

The international was in action for the duration on her seventh appearance alongside compatriot Linda Motlhalo, and Beijing are fourth with 14 points from 11 games.