Themba Zwane: Everybody knows what Sibusiso Vilakazi can do for Sundowns

The in-form attacker has welcomed the return of Vilakazi as Sundowns look to win the remaining two trophies on offer

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane has stressed the importance of having Sibusiso Vilakazi back in the team.

The 29-year-old forward recently recovered from a long-term injury which had sidelined him for several months.

Zwane, who has been one of Sundowns' best players having netted eight goals across all competitions this season, described Vilakazi's return as a massive boost.

"I am happy that Vila is back. Everybody knows what Vila can do whenever he is on the pitch," Zwane said on Vodacom Soccer.

The international made his return during Sundowns' 5-0 win over Egyptian giants in the Caf quarter-final first-leg clash in Tshwane over the weekend.

Vilakazi had ruptured Achilles tendon while on national duty with Bafana Bafana in October 2018.

"You know what our combination and understanding with Vila can do, and I'm happy that he's back," he added.

The former captain was initially expected to be back in action next season but he recovered well ahead of time.

Zwane and Vilakazi helped Sundowns win last season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title and the pair will be looking to ensure that the trophy remains in Chloorkop.

"He is going bring a great contribution to the team," the former South Africa under-23 international concluded.

Vilakazi has scored twice in eight appearances across all competitions this season.