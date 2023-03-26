Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane insists they are ready to take their chances and get the crucial win against Liberia on Tuesday.

SA to play Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday

Keita said Bafana have no chance

Sundowns midfielder responds

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa were held to a 2-2 draw by the Leone Stars on Friday in Group K of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers despite taking an early 2-0 lead.

Liberia coach Ansu Keita bragged he always knew his team would get something from the match, before confidently stating Bafana will fall in Monrovia.

Zwane - who won the South Africa People's Choice Award on Saturday, took the opportunity to thank Mzansi for making him win before sharing his sentiments on the forthcoming fixture.

WHAT HE SAID: "Thanks to everyone that voted for me, it means a lot to me and it shows people care, show love for me. I appreciate their gesture and I will continue doing my job and to entertain them as always," Zwane said after being crowned.

"As a team [Bafana] we are positive, we are going for a win. We know that we can push ourselves and play good football, and take our chances. We are ready for the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If South Africa win in Monrovia, they will seal their place in the 2023 Afcon finals to be staged in Ivory Coast.

It is the same case for the Lone Stars, meaning it will be a vital game for either side. Morocco have already sealed their place in the biennial competition.

The Atlas Lions are on six points after wins over South Africa and Liberia.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Zwane hopes to play a vital role and help Bafana qualify for Afcon after they missed the last edition held in Cameroon.