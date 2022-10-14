'Themba Zwane a genius' - Kaizer Chiefs’ Sekgota in awe of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana forward

Kaizer Chiefs forward Kgaogelo Sekgota has described his Bafana Bafana teammate Themba Zwane as a genius.

Sekgota and Zwane played in Bafana’s September friendly

Reveals inspiration from Sundowns forward

States Chiefs can win many games under new coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane – popularly known as Mshishi – and Sekgota shared the pitch in September during South Africa’s friendly games against Sierra Leone. The Amakhosi star also revealed the Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder – who is also a multiple title winner at the club level - is a player he looks upon.

Sekgota also spoke about how he is adapting to coach Arthur Zwane’s playstyle as he continues to cement his place in the first team. The Glamour Boys are currently on a fivegame-unbeaten run and will face Chippa United on Saturday.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He’s a good player, he’s a genius," Sekgota told SABC Sport.

"I mean, you can see what he wants to do, and he can also see what you want to do. He’s clever and well experienced, and a good role model to look up to also. Working with the coach [Zwane] and the system he plays, and the role that he plays for myself and all my teammates, I think we have a good chance of winning games.

The most important thing is to be happy where you are. Anything can come in life. You need to challenge [it] and overcome it. So, anything that comes on my plate, I appreciate."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sekgota got a chance to feature with Zwane during the September international friendlies after the Sundowns star was recalled having snubbed for previous national engagements under coach Hugo Broos.

Mshishi marked his return with a brace against Sierra Leone as Sekgota managed to play for 69 minutes.

Against Botswana – a game in which the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations champions won by a solitary goal – both Sekgota and Zwane were not involved as they were unused substitutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR SEKGOTA AND ZWANE: The Amakhosi star is expected to feature when Kaizer Chiefs play the Chilli Boys in a league game. As one of the key stars for Masandawana, Zwane is expected to feature prominently in the season as they chase both continental and local honours.