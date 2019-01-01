Themba Mnguni backs Mamelodi Sundowns to reach the Caf Champions League final

The former Masandawana defender is concerned about jet lag ahead of the team's encounter against Wydad Al-Ouma

Ex- Mamelodi Sundowns defender Themba Mnguni is confident that his former side will defeat Wydad Casablanca in the second-leg clash of the Caf on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians are heading into this clash trailing 2-1 on aggregate against the Moroccan giants.

“Look, we don’t have to concede against Wydad and we need to make sure we score at home. I think if we defend as a unit we can make it on Saturday,” Mnguni told Goal.

“We do have an advantage because we scored away and we will beat them here. My only concern is the players have the kind of jet lag as they travel in and out of the country, but I believe there have the quality and they will do it,” he added.

“It is important for the players to rest well because we had a tough schedule in the past few months and the coach knows the importance of the game against Wydad,” he continued.

“The guys have to compete to reach the final and I am happy to see the likes of Rivaldo (Coetzee) doing exceptionally well against (Black) ,” he noted.

“It was very important to rest the key players because this is the big fish, a big game and we need everyone fresh and ready,” said the former Bafana Bafana defender.

Having defeated 's 5-0 at home in the previous round, Mnguni says the technical staff doesn’t need to motivate the players.

“The guys know what is at stake and the coach doesn’t need to motivate the guys, they did well in Rabat and they can do it again at home,” he responded.

“I think we need to have tigers on the field of play and it’s all in the heart now,” said Mnguni.

“Our duty is to wish the technical staff, the players and the president the best of luck and we need to call on the supporters to rally behind the boys, fill up the stadium and ensure that we repeat what we did to Ahly. After all, they are not only representing the Sundowns badge but the country as a whole and we will be at the stadium to support them,” he concluded.