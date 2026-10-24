"The worst of his career": what did Mourinho produce in his first Clasico against Barcelona?

Jose Mourinho goes into tomorrow's Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou desperate to avoid a repeat of his first match against the Catalans as Real Madrid boss, a crushing defeat he described at the time as "the worst of his career".

His Clasico debut could hardly have gone worse. Mourinho watched his side crumble to a 5-0 defeat at the Camp Nou on 29 November 2010, in matchweek 13 of the Spanish league. The result laid bare the scale of the task facing him against Pep Guardiola's team.

Real Madrid arrived unbeaten after the first 12 rounds, and Mourinho himself had not lost a single official match with the club since taking charge in the summer of 2010.

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Barcelona took charge early. Xavi Hernandez opened the scoring in the tenth minute before Pedro Rodriguez doubled the lead in the 18th, and the hosts went in at the break two goals up.

Mourinho rolled the dice at the start of the second half, sending on Lassana Diarra for Mesut Ozil. It made no difference. David Villa struck twice in quick succession, in the 55th and 58th minutes, both times set up by Lionel Messi, before Jeffren Suarez wrapped up the rout in the first minute of stoppage time.

The numbers told the story of the gulf between the two giants. Barcelona enjoyed 66% possession against Real Madrid's 34%, and mustered 15 shots to the visitors' 5. They also struck the woodwork six times, compared with just two shots for Real Madrid.

Then it got worse. Sergio Ramos saw red in the closing minutes after a foul on Carles Puyol.

Mourinho held his hands up afterwards. He acknowledged Barcelona's superiority and called the defeat the worst of his coaching career at the time, admitting his team played extremely badly while the opponent produced an exceptional performance.



