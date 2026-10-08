Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has seen his market value climb again in the latest update from "Transfermarkt", the player statistics specialists. A 10 million euro rise takes the Frenchman to 180 million, fourth in the world rankings.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland sit joint top at 220 million euros apiece. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is third on 200 million.

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Vinicius Junior went the other way. The Real Madrid winger dropped 10 million euros to 130 million, leaving him tenth, having peaked at 200 million euros between 2024 and 2025.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Pedri of Barcelona also feature, along with three Paris Saint-Germain players.

The list of the 10 most expensive players in the world:

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): 220 million euros Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 220 million euros Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): 200 million euros Michael Olise (Bayern Munich): 180 million euros (+10 million) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): 160 million euros Pedri (Barcelona): 150 million euros Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain): 140 million euros Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain): 140 million euros Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain): 140 million euros Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): 130 million euros (-10 million)

The fresh jump caps a remarkable 12 months for Olise, who was valued at just 130 million euros in October 2025.

He has earned it. Olise was named the best player in the German league last season, then broke Pele's record for assists in a single World Cup with seven. He is also up for the Ballon d'Or, handed out on 26 October in London.



