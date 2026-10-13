Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EURO-2024-ESP-GER-FANSAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

The World Cup moves to digital platforms: a historic deal to broadcast the 2030 World Cup

World Cup
Spain
Morocco
Portugal
Spain
Morocco
Portugal

The tournament is being held in Morocco, Spain and Portugal

Netflix have snapped up the exclusive audiovisual rights to the 2030 World Cup in Spain and Andorra, another push into the live sports broadcasting market. The deal covers every match of a tournament marking the centenary of the first World Cup.

Spain, Morocco and Portugal will host and take part, with the platform promising full live coverage of all 104 matches. Netflix will also produce extensive content before, during and after every game, all with a Spanish flavour, plus daily round-ups of the tournament's biggest events and key moments.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, underlined the popular and cultural importance of the World Cup, saying: "Few events unite people the way the World Cup does."

She looked back on previous editions, pointing to the passion and pride the tournament reflects, and the stories that become part of the culture of the host countries and remain in the memory for generations to come.

FIFA general secretary Mattias Grafstrom praised the partnership and stressed the 2030 edition will be exceptional. Both parties, he said, share the goal of bringing football closer to the public and giving as many fans as possible the chance to enjoy the excitement of the competition.

Reach matters too. The agreement includes one free-to-air match every day, plus a selection of games on a free national television network. That package takes in all of Spain's matches, both semi-finals and the final, so fans can follow the biggest moments without paying for a subscription.

Netflix and FIFA have not stopped at the men's tournament. The deal also covers broadcasting rights for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups, set for Brazil and the United States respectively, in line with the announced hosting plans.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google