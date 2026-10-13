The World Cup moves to digital platforms: a historic deal to broadcast the 2030 World Cup

Netflix have snapped up the exclusive audiovisual rights to the 2030 World Cup in Spain and Andorra, another push into the live sports broadcasting market. The deal covers every match of a tournament marking the centenary of the first World Cup.

Spain, Morocco and Portugal will host and take part, with the platform promising full live coverage of all 104 matches. Netflix will also produce extensive content before, during and after every game, all with a Spanish flavour, plus daily round-ups of the tournament's biggest events and key moments.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, underlined the popular and cultural importance of the World Cup, saying: "Few events unite people the way the World Cup does."

She looked back on previous editions, pointing to the passion and pride the tournament reflects, and the stories that become part of the culture of the host countries and remain in the memory for generations to come.

FIFA general secretary Mattias Grafstrom praised the partnership and stressed the 2030 edition will be exceptional. Both parties, he said, share the goal of bringing football closer to the public and giving as many fans as possible the chance to enjoy the excitement of the competition.

Reach matters too. The agreement includes one free-to-air match every day, plus a selection of games on a free national television network. That package takes in all of Spain's matches, both semi-finals and the final, so fans can follow the biggest moments without paying for a subscription.

Netflix and FIFA have not stopped at the men's tournament. The deal also covers broadcasting rights for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups, set for Brazil and the United States respectively, in line with the announced hosting plans.